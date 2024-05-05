Dubai: Saudi Arabia has clarified that a Hajj visa is the only visa allowing pilgrims to perform the holy rituals of Hajj in 2024.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized that this visa strictly permits travel within the cities of Jeddah, Medina, and Mecca.

It is not valid for work, residency, or travel outside these areas, with violations potentially leading to a ban on future Hajj participation and deportation.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah clarified that all international visitors, except those from GCC countries that require a Hajj permit, must obtain a Hajj visa.

The visa is only valid for the duration of the Hajj season, and holders are also not allowed to perform Umrah during this time or engage in any employment, paid or unpaid.

To facilitate the process, the official website of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah now offers electronic registration for the Hajj visa through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' visa platform. Applicants must register by the 7th of Dhu Al Hijjah or until the quota of pilgrims is reached.