Dubai: Whether you are visiting Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, or to explore the country, there are some emergency contact numbers that you should always have with you in order to get help when needed.

Recently, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MOHU) posted these contact numbers that are dedicated to serving Umrah pilgrims and visitors:

• 1966 – This is the number for the unified call centre. You can dial this number from a Saudi issued SIM card. The call centre offers support for all types of inquiries related to your stay, Umrah procedures and more.

• +966920002814 – In case you are using an international number during your stay, you can call this number instead to reach the Unified call centre.

• 911 – For emergency and security cases.

• 937 – For health inquiries. This number connects you to healthcare support.

Once you land in Saudi Arabia, if you wish to get a local SIM card, you can check out our guide here for step-by-step instructions on how to do so.

Umrah visa

The Ministry also clarified that visitors can perform Umrah on all visa types, including:

• Personal and family visit visas

• Transit visas

• Work visas

• Electronic tourist visas.

So, if you are visiting Saudi Arabia on any of these visas, you can perform Umrah. However, remember to register on the Nusuk app first. The app, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices, which is the ‘official guide to Mecca and Medina’, providing pilgrims with information on immigration requirements, Umrah group packages, rituals that need to be followed during Umrah and details on various sites within Mecca and Medina that people can visit.