Dubai: If you are planning to visit Saudi Arabia, there are some rules related to the type of baggage you carry, which you should keep in mind.
On April 23, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah tweeted that passengers should refrain from carrying certain types of baggage. These include:
1. Bags tied with ropes
2. Bags wrapped in cloth
3. Round and irregular shaped bags
4. Bags that do not comply with the weight requirements on your ticket
5. Cloth luggage
6. Baggage with long straps
Carrying Zamzam water
On May 12, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also advised passengers to follow these guidelines if they wish to carry Zamzam water with them:
• Purchase the bottle from one of the main sales points
• Do not place the Zamzam water bottle in your checked baggage
• The following conditions must be met:
o 5 litre bottle
o Only one bottle is allowed for each Umrah performer departing the Kingdom
o Presenting proof of Umrah registration through Nusuk application. Nusuk is the national online platform for Hajj and Umrah.
Lost your luggage? How you can reach out to the General Authority of Civil Aviation for help
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) also tweeted that passengers have the right to claim compensation from the air carrier according to the regulations if their baggage is delayed, lost or damaged. “You can contact us around the clock through the Passenger Care communication channels,” GACA tweeted on April 15.
Whatsapp number – 011 525 3333
Twitter – @gacaCare
Email – Customercare@gaca.gov.sa