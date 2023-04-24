Dubai: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah has urged travellers to avoid bringing unauthorised baggage to facilitate their travel procedures.
In an infographic shared on its Twitter account, the airport specified that round, untidy, or cloth-wrapped baggage, as well as bags tied with ropes, are not allowed.
Unauthorised baggage also includes bags with long straps, cloth carriers, and irregularly weighted items.
To streamline travel procedures, the airport management has also recommended that passengers ensure their luggage meets the weight allowance specified on their ticket, obtain electronic boarding passes prior to arriving at the airport, carry their passport or identity card, and arrive at the airport two hours in advance for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.
Since its official opening in April 1981, King Abdulaziz International Airport has become the most important airport in Saudi Arabia, serving as the main hub and operations centre for Saudi Arabian Airlines.
The airport is also the gateway to Mecca, allowing pilgrims and Umrah performers to access the Grand Mosque in Mecca. The airport houses the world’s fourth-largest passenger terminal, the Pilgrims Hall, which covers an area of 465,000 m2. In 2019, the airport began operating a number of domestic flights, making it one of the largest airports globally.