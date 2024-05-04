Riyadh: The General Directorate of Public Security of Saudi Arabia has announced the implementation of regulations for Hajj. Effective from Saturday, May 4, 2024, residents wishing to enter Mecca will be required to obtain a permit from the relevant authorities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The new regulations aim to streamline the Hajj process and ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.

Residents without the proper permits, which include a permit to work in the holy sites issued by the competent authority, a resident in Makkah ID, a valid Umrah permit, or a valid Hajj permit, will be denied entry at security control centres leading to Makkah.