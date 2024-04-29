Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced updated conditions for performing Hajj in 2024, which include several new requirements aimed at ensuring the health and safety of pilgrims.

The Ministries of Hajj and Umrah, along with the Ministry of Health, specified that all pilgrims must obtain a Hajj permit through the Nusk platform, which is crucial for the legitimacy of their pilgrimage.

Additionally, registration through the Sehaty application is required to verify vaccination status.

Key conditions set forth for the 2024 Hajj include:

• Mandatory registration in the Sehaty app to confirm necessary vaccinations.

• Residents within Saudi Arabia must have received the COVID-19 vaccine, influenza vaccine, and meningitis vaccine within the last five years.

• International pilgrims are required to have the Neisseria meningitidis vaccine administered at least 10 days but not more than five years prior to their arrival, verified by a certificate from their home country. They must also be vaccinated against polio.

Further general conditions for all pilgrims:

• A valid passport through at least the end of Dhu Al Hijjah 1445 (June 7, 2024).

• A minimum age requirement of 12 years.

• Vaccinations against COVID-19, seasonal flu, and meningitis.

• A health certification confirming the pilgrim is free from any infectious diseases.