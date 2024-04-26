Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said that registering for upcoming Islamic Hajj pilgrimage runs until the 7th of the Islamic lunar month of Dhul Hajjah corresponding to June 13.

This registration is available to first-time pilgrims hinging on available places, according to the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

In February, Saudi Arabia opened e-registration for its citizens and Muslim expatriates who wish to perform Hajj due this year in June. The kingdom started Wednesday issuing Hajj permits for domestic pilgrims.

The Ministry of Hajj launched four pilgrimage packages with their prices ranging from SR4,099 to SR13,265 depending on accommodation level. The ministry also said prices of these packages can be paid in three instalments.

In the first, 20 per cent of the overall cost was to be paid until the first day of the Islamic month of Ramadan that started on March 11; the second instalment stands at 40 per cent with the deadline set at the 20th of Ramadan corresponding to March 31; and the third has to be paid by the 20th of the current Islamic month of Shawwal corresponding to April 29.

Eligible pilgrims and Hajj workers are required to get certain vaccinations. They are one dose of the updated vaccine against COVID-19 for people aged at least 18 years; anti-seasonal influenza vaccine; and inoculation against meningitis.

Some 1.8 million pilgrims from around the world last year performed Hajj in and around Mecca, marking the return of their numbers to pre-pandemic levels.

Saudi Arabia has embarked on early preparations for this year’s Hajj under a new strategy for overseas pilgrims.

Accordingly, no specific places would be allotted any more for countries at the holy sites. Instead, places for different countries are allocated depending on the time of finalising contracts.