Dubai: The Council of Senior Scholars in Saudi Arabia has mandated obtaining a Hajj permit, in accordance with Sharia law. This measure aims to streamline the Hajj process and ensure the sanctity of the Holy Sites.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the council emphasised that going for Hajj without obtaining a permit is not permissible, and those who do so are committing a sin.

The council's statement was issued on Friday following a presentation by representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque. They highlighted the challenges and risks associated with failing to comply with the permit requirement.

The council noted that government agencies responsible for organising the Hajj season develop a comprehensive plan based on authorised numbers that cover all aspects, including security, health, accommodation, catering, and other services. The more the number of pilgrims is consistent with the authorised figures, the better the service quality and the lower the risk of harm, it said.