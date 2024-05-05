Cairo: Saudi security authorities have disclosed that they deported 15,200 illegal foreigners who were arrested in a relentless clampdown that rounded up 19,600 violators of the kingdom’s regulations in one week.

The Interior Ministry said in a weekly update that 19,662 illegals were arrested in nationwide campaigns over the period of April 24 to May 1.

They included 12,436 violators of the kingdom’s residency rules, 4,464 for infringing the border security system, and 2,762 others for breaching labor laws.

A total of 53,084 illegals, including 4,501 women, are currently being subjected to deportation measures, the ministry said.

Some 44,524 others have been transferred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents ahead of deportation, while 2,952 others are finalizing their travel reservations.

Authorities also arrested nine people involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residency, border, and work regulations during the same period.

In recent months, Saudi police announced arresting several people suspected of involvement in assisting border infiltrators and violators of the kingdom’s rules.

The Interior Ministry has repeatedly warned that those who facilitate the entry of infiltrators into the kingdom or provide them with transportation, shelter, or any sort of assistance face penalties of a maximum of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million, as well as confiscation of the transport and the accommodation means.