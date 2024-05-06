Marking a significant expansion of its network, Burjeel Holdings has unveiled five new PhysioTherabia centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The new state-of-the-art facilities are strategically located in Rahmania Ladies Fitness Time & Hamra Ladies Fitness Time in Riyadh, Sabeen Fitness Time & Basateen Fitness Time in Jeddah, and Madina Ring Road Fitness Time in Madina.

The latest announcement brings the total number of PhysioTherabia centres to 17 locations now spanning Riyadh, Madina, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khobar, and Yanbu. With the addition of new centres, the Group is rapidly advancing towards its goal of establishing 60 centres by the end of 2025.

Apart from launching the new centres, PhysioTherabia has also partnered with the leading insurance provider Takaful Al Arabia. In February, the Group also partnered with Tawuniya, another leading insurance company in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration with the insurance providers will lead to improved clientele outcomes, cost savings, innovation, and market expansion, making it an attractive proposition from both strategic and investor perspectives. It also solidifies PhysioTherabia’s position as a key player in the sector.

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, says: "By strategically positioning centres in key cities across Saudi Arabia, we are reaffirming our commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals through optimal health and wellness. As our network of centres expands, we remain dedicated to providing personalised, evidence-based care and delivering unparalleled experiences."

Launched last year in partnership with Leejam Sports Company, PhysioTherabia offers unparalleled services within Leejam’s Fitness Time facilities, tailored to meet diverse wellness needs. The network has broadened its operations across multiple geographical regions, thereby bolstering support for stakeholders through enhanced patient referral systems. This strategic expansion is also a key component of its goal to become the largest physiotherapy and rehabilitation network in the Kingdom.