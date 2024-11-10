Dubai: Saudi Arabia, often associated with vast deserts and extreme summer heat, is the most snow-prone country in the Gulf, according to "Arabia Weather."

The Kingdom regularly sees snowfall over significant areas, more frequently than its Gulf neighbours, including parts of Al Jouf, the Northern Borders and Tabuk.

Occasionally, snow even reaches the northern parts of Hail, as polar air masses bring temperatures down to freezing or below, resulting in scenes reminiscent of winter in the Levant.

Did you know? The Levant is a historical and geographic region in the Eastern Mediterranean, typically encompassing parts of several modern-day countries. It includes areas in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine and Israel.

The Levant has played a significant role in history, acting as a crossroads for trade, culture, and religion. It's the site of many ancient civilizations, including the Phoenicians, Hebrews, and early Christians.

The term itself has roots in the French word lever, meaning "to rise" (as in the rising sun), referring to the eastern direction from Europe.

The Gulf, typically characterised by its arid climate and temperatures that can exceed 50 degrees Celsius, has experienced snowfall in several countries. Snow generally falls on the high mountain ranges of the region, usually when strong cold fronts bring frigid air masses across the Arabian Peninsula.

In Saudi Arabia, the accumulation of snow can be significant, particularly when polar depressions influence the region. This makes the Kingdom an outlier in the Gulf, with snowfalls that often blanket large areas, much like those in northern climates.

The UAE also had its share of snow in early February 2017, when an unusual weather system brought heavy snowfall to Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah. The snow reached depths of more than 15 centimetres—an unprecedented event in the UAE's climate history.

Oman, specifically Jebel Shams, the nation's highest peak at 3,028 meters above sea level, has also recorded snowfalls during certain cold spells. In January 2023, the peak experienced heavy snow accumulation as temperatures dropped below freezing, turning the landscape into a rare winter spectacle.