Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said that obtaining an electronic permit continues to be mandatory for Muslims wishing to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage after Ramadan, which ended on Thursday.
The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the permit is issued via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna apps.
Applicants must not be infected with COVID-19 or have come in contact with its patients to get the Umrah permit, it added.
Last week, the ministry said reservations for undertaking Umrah during the Islamic month of Shawwal, which follows Ramadan has opened.
Reservations are made through the Nusuk app, which enables Muslims wishing to perform Umrah or visit the holy sites in Saudi Arabia to obtain the necessary visas and permits as well as to book related packages electronically.
Millions of Muslims, who cannot afford the annual Hajj rituals physically or financially, flock to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah
In recent months, the kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to perform Umrah.
Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.
Saudi authorities have also extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport.