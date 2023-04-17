Dubai: If you are visiting Saudi Arabia, you can easily get a Saudi sim card from the airport or at authorised shops near you to stay connected during your trip. What’s more, you can also easily reach out to first responders, in case you find yourself in an emergency.
Whether you get into a traffic accident or have an non-emergency inquiry related to travel and tourism in Saudi Arabia, here some essential contacts that you should know.
Emergency numbers:
1. Police: 999
2. Saudi Ambulance: 997
3. Civil Defence: 998
4. Saudi Traffic Police (Muroor): 993
5. Saudi Highway Patrol: 996
6. General Directorate of Border Guard: 994
For tourists:
7. Local call centre for tourists: 930
8. Tourism Call Centre: for international callers: +966 9200 00890
9. General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) for visa inquiries: 992
Consumer services
10. Saudi municipal services: 940
11. Saudi Electricity Company emergency number: 933
12. Ministry of Transport, to call for inquiries related to buses and taxis: 938
13. Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, international call centre: +966 9200 02814
14. Saudi Arabia Ministry of Commerce call centre for consumer complaints: 935
15. Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) call centre for consumer protection: 800-125-6666
Public security:
16. General Directorate of Public Security: 989
17. Phone book/ Saudi Telephone Directory: 905
18. Saudi Ministry of Health emergency medical consultation call centre: 937
19. General Directorate of Narcotics Control: 995