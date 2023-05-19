Dubai: A high-risk, 14-hour surgical procedure has successfully separated conjoined twins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The girls, Hassana and Hasina, from Kaduna, born on January 12, 2022.
They shared the abdomen, pelvis, liver, intestines, urinary and reproductive system, and pelvic bones.
The surgical team, comprised of 35 consultants, specialists, nursing and technical personnel, was led by Dr. Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al Rabeeah, Adviser at the Royal Court and Superviser General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).
The procedure took place at King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children at King Abdul Aziz Medical City of the National Guard in Riyadh.
Dr. Al Rabeeah said that the operation, initiated under the directives of King Salman, was performed in eight stages over the course of approximately 14 hours.
The operation marks another significant achievement for the Saudi programme of the separation of conjoined twins, which has overseen 130 cases from 23 countries over the past 33 years and successfully separated 55 cases.
The successful separation of Hassana and Hasina marks the 56th successful operation, demonstrating the Kingdom’s commitment to providing vital medical aid to individuals worldwide.