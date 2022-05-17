Dubai: A team of Saudi specialist surgeons, who successfully operated on a pair of Yemeni conjoined twins at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh Sunday, announced that one of the twins died on the second day of the surgery, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Monday evening.
The death was a result of a severe drop in blood circulation and heart failure, despite full medical care provided for him.
The surgical team added that the condition of the other twin was stable but he is still under observation in the Intensive Care Department of King Abdullah Specialist Paediatric Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.
The medical team extended its deepest condolences to the parents of the twins, asking Allah Almighty to grant them patience and solace.
The team of doctors carried out the “four-phase surgery” separating Yussef and Yassin, describing it as “among the most complicated” they had performed.