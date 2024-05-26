Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Syria earlier this year after the two countries cut diplomatic ties more than a decade ago.

Syria reopened its embassy in Riyadh last year and appointed a new ambassador in December.

The re-establishment of ties between Riyadh and Damascus marked the most significant development so far in moves by Arab states to normalise ties with Syrian president Bashar Al Assad, who was shunned by many Western and Arab states after Syria’s civil war began in 2011.