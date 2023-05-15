RIYADH: Syria ended over a decade of exile from the Arab League on Monday as officials participated in a preparatory session ahead of Friday’s summit in Saudi Arabia.

“I... take this opportunity to welcome the Syrian Arab Republic to the League of Arab States,” Saudi finance minister Mohammad Al Jadaan told the meeting, which was broadcast live by state TV channel Al Ekhbariya.

Jadaan added that he was “looking forward to working with everyone to achieve what we aspire to”, as the camera panned to the Syrian delegation.

It is the first time Syrian officials have participated in an Arab League meeting since the body suspended Damascus in November 2011 over its crackdown on protests which spiralled into a conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

Earlier this month, the pan-Arab body officially welcomed back Syria’s government, securing President Bashar Al Assad’s return to the Arab fold.

Saudi King Salman has invited Assad to attend Friday’s summit in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, which would be his first since the 2010 meeting in Libya.

Diplomatic activity

Regional capitals have gradually been warming to Assad as he has held onto power and clawed back lost territory with crucial support from Iran and Russia.

The United Arab Emirates re-established ties with Syria in 2018 and has been leading the recent charge to reintegrate Damascus.

Diplomatic activity picked up after a deadly earthquake struck Syria and Turkey on February 6.

A decision in March by Saudi Arabia and Iran, a close ally of Damascus, to resume ties has also shifted the regional political landscape.

Riyadh, which cut ties with Assad’s government in 2012 and had long openly championed the Syrian leader’s ouster, confirmed last week that work would resume at the two countries’ respective diplomatic missions.

But while Syria’s frontlines have mostly quietened, large parts of the north remain outside government control, and no political solution to the conflict is in sight.

Top diplomats from nine Arab countries discussed the Syria crisis in Saudi Arabia last month, and five regional foreign ministers including Syria’s met in Jordan on May 1.

But not every country in the region has been quick to mend ties with Assad.