Jeddah: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz invited Syria’s President Bashar Al Assad to attend an Arab League summit in Jeddah, the Syrian state media reported on Wednesday.
The Saudi foreign ministry on Tuesday said that the kingdom will reopen its diplomatic mission in Syria, nearly a decade after diplomatic ties were cut and two days after Syria was readmitted into the Arab League.
Assad received an invitation from Saudi King Salman “to participate in the thirty-second Arab League summit, which will be held in Jeddah on May 19”, the Syrian presidency said in a statement.
Assad said the summit “will enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab peoples,” the statement added.
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al Sudairi, delivered the invitation.
The Arab League readmitted Syria on Sunday after more than a decade of suspension, consolidating a regional push to normalise ties with Assad.
The decision said Syria could resume its participation in Arab League meetings immediately, while calling for a resolution of the crisis resulting from Syria’s civil war, including the flight of refugees to neighbouring countries and drug smuggling across the region.