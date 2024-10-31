RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Riyadh could potentially move “quite quickly” on some bilateral agreements with Washington even if a mega-deal involving recognising Israel remains out of reach.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reiterated on Thursday that normalisation was “off the table until we have a resolution to Palestinian statehood”.

But during a session at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, he also said deals in other areas could advance soon.

“The bilateral agreements we are working on with the US are actually multiple agreements,” Prince Faisal said.

“Some of them we can progress probably quite quickly, and some of them we are working on — especially those related to trade, AI, et cetera — which are not tied to any other third parties.”

Officials in US President Joe Biden’s administration have described the ongoing bilateral talks as building towards the proposed mega-deal, dismissing the possibility of separating the different components.

Prince Faisal seemed to acknowledge on Thursday that the defence-related elements were bound up with normalisation.

“Some of the more significant defence cooperation agreements are much more complicated,” he said.

“We would certainly welcome an opportunity to finish them before the current administration’s term, but that’s reliant on other factors outside of our control.”

Prince Faisal also said Riyadh had no preference on the winner of next week’s presidential election in the US.

“Obviously, we’ve worked with President (Donald) Trump before, so we know him, and we can find a way to work with him very well,” he said.

“But we also know, obviously, the team that is currently working with the Biden administration. Vice President (Kamala) Harris is part of that team, and we’ve been able to build a very strong working relationship. So we absolutely have no preference.”