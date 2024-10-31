Cairo: A Saudi man in his 70s had died of asphyxiation after inhaling smoke resulting from burning firewood to keep warm in his house, according to a media report.

The dead body of the man was found inside an annex to his house in the Shaqra governorate north west of Riyadh after the closed room had been filled with carbon monoxide resulting from the firewood, Saudi news portal Sabq reported.

The Saudi Health Council, a government agency, has warned the public against inhaling smoke resulting from burning coal in a closed place, saying it may lead to death in a short time.

"Inhaling fire or coal smoke in a closed space affects the brain cells and leads to lethargy of the person and his inability to stand and move, thus becoming unable to call for help," the council said.

For its part, Saudi civil authorities usually warn in the run-up to winter against using firewood or charcoal for heating in closed places without proper ventilation. Some people ignite firewood and charcoal inside tents and rooms without heeding safety instructions.

Health reports, according to the civil defence service, confirm that when charcoal is lit, it produces carbon monoxide that has no colour or smell. When inhaled, it affects the brain cells and may cause death within 2-3 minutes.