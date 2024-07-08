Dubai: A number of Saudi women working at the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia took part in the ceremonial changing of the Kaaba’s Kiswa on Sunday.

This is the first time in history that women have participated in this significant ritual, according to the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques.

The authority shared that several female employees participated in the ceremony, contributing by carrying parts of the Kiswa and handing them over to workers who then loaded them into a vehicle for transport to the Grand Mosque.

While the women’s participation was limited to this preparatory stage, the actual process of changing the Kiswa in the courtyard was conducted by an all-male team, as shown in the live broadcast of the event.

The Saudi press agency (SPA) published a series of photos showcasing the female workers’ involvement.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday adorned the Kaaba with a new cover, “Kiswa,” as per the annual tradition. A team of 159 craftsmen from the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa carried out the replacement.

The Kiswa consumes approximately 1,000 kilos of raw silk, dyed black within the complex, 120 kilos of gold threads, and 100 kilos of silver threads.

The Kiswa’s belt consists of 16 pieces, along with seven pieces below the belt.

The King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa employs around 200 craftsmen and administrators, all trained, qualified, and specialized citizens.