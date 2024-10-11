Dubai: Heavy rains lashed Mecca on Thursday, bringing thunderstorms and torrents that swept through the holy city and surrounding areas.

Videos shared widely on social media captured the intensity of the downpour, which followed a wave of dust that had earlier reduced visibility across the region.

The National Meteorological Centre had previously issued alerts warning of moderate to heavy thunderstorms, with potential flooding and hail in parts of Mecca, Jizan, Asir, Al Baha, and Medina. The forecast also called for strong winds carrying dust, with thunderstorms expected across parts of the Eastern Province and fog likely in some coastal areas of Tabuk.

Thursday’s storms led to flash floods in several valleys and low-lying areas in Mecca, with authorities urging residents and visitors to exercise caution. Civil Defense officials advised the public to avoid valleys and follow safety guidelines as torrents surged through the streets, creating a dramatic scene of rain-drenched cityscapes that resonated with onlookers.

The Saudi Meteorological Department’s report highlighted continued unstable conditions, including northwesterly winds over the Red Sea, reaching speeds up to 50kmph and resulting in high waves. Similar gusty conditions are expected along the Arabian Gulf, where rough seas are anticipated in central and southern regions.