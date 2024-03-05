Dubai: The Ministry of Education in Oman has declared a suspension of classes in various governorates in anticipation of unstable weather conditions.
The affected regions, including the governorates of North Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, and Al Dhahirah, will see all public, private, and international schools closed on Tuesday, March 5.
In Muscat Governorate, the education authorities have adjusted the school day, concluding at noon on the same day for students in public and private institutions.
Additionally, all evening classes in the governorate have been cancelled as a precautionary measure in response to the weather forecast.
The decision comes in light of a low pressure affecting the area, leading to expectations of adverse weather conditions.
These conditions are likely to spread to Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, and South Al Batinah Governorates, with low clouds and fog anticipated to envelop parts of Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.
Authorities warn of reduced visibility during thundershowers and rising dust, alongside the potential for flash floods and hail.
Reports from the wilayats of Sohar, Saham, Mahdha and Al Buraimi indicate heavy rainfall and hail, which is expected to progressively affect Al Dakhiliyah and South Al Batinah governorates as well.
Residents are urged to exercise caution and stay updated on the latest weather reports, as the government prioritizes safety in the face of these unstable meteorological conditions.