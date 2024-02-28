Dubai: Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is set to invest $5.9 billion (Dh21.6 billion) in its tourism sector as part of its national tourism strategy 2040.
The ministry said it will invest in 360 projects, including tourism-friendly initiatives, investments in infrastructure, and tourist attractions. The investments would also focus on the 2050 net-zero emissions target as part of the efforts to preserve heritage sites and monuments, Azzan bin Qassim al Busaidy, under-secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said.
He made this comments at the World Travel Week – Middle East, which kicked off in Oman on Sunday.
“We are achieving this through the introduction of tourism-friendly legislation and enterprise-driven initiatives, investments in infrastructure and attractions, capacity building, the creation of specialized investment zones for tourism development and more,” Busaidy added.
The director-general of tourism promotion said the ministry hosted the third edition of World Travel Week to give companies specialized in adventure and luxury tourism an opportunity to meet counterparts from other countries as well as arrange introductory visits to touristic sites in Muscat.
The heritage sites chosen for delegate visits included the Sultan Qaboos Mosque in Salalah, Al Hisn palace, Al Hisn market, Al Baleed archaeological park, the land of Frankincense museum, Samhan mountain, Wadi Darbat, the Samharam archaeological park, Taqah castle, and Kofan heritage hostel.