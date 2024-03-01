Dubai: Two Omani children, aged 7 and 11, lost their lives due to the devastating effects of heavy rains in Ibri, Royal Omani Police (ROP) confirmed.
Major Mohammed Al Hashami, Director of the Public Relations Department at ROP, said that the bodies of the two children have been retrieved.
The recent heavy rains have led to a total of eight fatalities. The ROP also reported incidents of two vehicles being swept away in Yanqul, raising concerns about road safety during such hazardous conditions.
Furthermore, Oman is bracing for another weather disturbance expected to commence on March 8, 2024, with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) forecasting cloud formation and scattered rainfall over various governorates, potentially leading to the flooding of wadis. The public is urged to exercise caution, especially in areas prone to flooding.
In a related development, the ROP apprehended a motorist in Al Dhahirah Governorate for recklessly crossing a wadi, thereby endangering his life and those of potential rescuers.