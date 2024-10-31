Dubai: The Tax Authority in Oman hostes a seminar titled ‘Taxes in the Sultanate of Oman’ to boost tax awareness among students at the College of Science and Design.

This event is part of the authority's ongoing commitment to educate the public about the tax system, as reported by Omani news outlet Muscat Daily

Attendees received a comprehensive overview of various taxes in Oman, including income tax, Value Added Tax or VAT, and excise tax. Participants also engaged in hands-on calculations for each tax type and learned how to file tax returns.

The event wrapped up with a question and answer session, where students could ask about tax registration and how to communicate effectively with the tax authority.