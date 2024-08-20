Dubai: Kuwaiti singer Faisal Al Kharji has released a new song titled “The Third Fingerprint,” expressing his opposition to the government’s recent decision to implement a third fingerprint system for employees.

The track, a brief but impactful piece, consists of just nine words in Arabic and features Al Kharji performing with his guitar.

The lyrics, “The third fingerprint is what we don’t want/Please cancel it, we won’t catch up with it,” reflect his criticism of the policy.

The song has resonated with many, particularly employees who are displeased with the new requirement.

The release has sparked a range of reactions online, including humorous and supportive comments.

One blogger praised the song as a reflection of employees’ struggles, while others described Al Kharji’s effort as a meaningful response to their concerns.

Al Kharji has recently been focusing on short musical clips shared on social media.

His style, which he refers to as “rock music” adapted to Kuwaiti culture, has gained both praise and criticism. He has previously mentioned avoiding reading comments on social media due to negative feedback.

The new fingerprint system requires public sector employees in Kuwait to verify their presence at work three times a day, which has sparked mixed reactions among the workforce.