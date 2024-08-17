Riyadh: The Public Health Authority (Weqaya) has reported that no cases of monkeypox (mpox) clade 1, the strain linked to the recent global health emergency, have been found in the Kingdom.

Despite the worldwide increase in mpox cases, which the WHO has labeled a public health emergency of international concern, the Kingdom remains unaffected, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Weqaya highlighted the Kingdom’s robust health sector, which is well-prepared for various health risks. The government has enacted comprehensive preventive measures to improve monitoring, curb the virus's spread, and protect public health.

These measures include awareness campaigns, epidemiological investigations, and a coordinated response to infectious diseases with significant epidemiological impact. They are designed to ensure prompt and effective responses to any potential outbreaks.

Weqaya also advised the public to rely on official information sources, avoid spreading misinformation, and ignore rumors. The public should practice healthy behaviours and avoid traveling to areas with reported mpox outbreaks.

Oman

Oman has also reported no monkeypox cases. The Ministry of Health is monitoring the situation closely and has necessary infrastructure in place to respond to potential outbreaks.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health is closely watching global monkeypox developments. No cases have been reported in Bahrain, and a comprehensive preventive plan, including vaccination at primary healthcare centers, is in place.

Kuwait

Kuwait's Ministry of Health has confirmed no cases of monkeypox, despite the global outbreak. The ministry is closely monitoring the situation and has implemented preventive measures, including awareness campaigns and contact tracing.