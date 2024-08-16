Mpox has been declared a global health emergency . Is it a cause for worry? No, not yet. The World Health Organisation’s warning is aimed at raising awareness so that people can take steps to prevent contracting the disease.

We have lived through the outbreak of Covid-19, a far more virulent disease. Mpox is infectious, but it’s no Covid. Not yet, at least. So calm down.

Much of the mpox cases were restricted to the Central African state of Democratic Republic of Congo, where most of the over 500 deaths have been reported. The WHO alert came after outbreaks were reported from the neighbouring countries of Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya.

Why virus travels fast

In an interconnected world, it is easy for a virus to travel around the world in quick time. That was one of the painful lessons of Covid. Already mpox cases have been reported from Sweden, Pakistan and China. The list will grow in the coming days. That’s enough reason to take precautions.

We are all familiar with the Covid safety protocol. That should work well against the mpox virus, which mainly spreads through contact. It enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or mucous membranes, which include eyes, nose, and mouth. So the Covid precautions should guard us against mpox.

Is a face mask essential? Not really, since the outbreak has been limited so far. But it’s certainly a good idea to wear it in public places. I would definitely wear one on international flights. Who knows where each of the passengers has been? I would also resist handshakes with strangers.

Handwashing helps. Remember the 20-second rule. It saved us during Covid. Time to bring it back. The hand sanitiser too. I know of many people who continued to use it long after Covid receded. It’s time to emulate them.

Viral fever and influenza have become common these days, season or not. With mpox around, extra vigilance would help as some symptoms like fever, headache and muscle aches are similar. So don’t panic. Let a doctor do the diagnosis.

But we have to be alert. Watch out for rashes on the face, hands, feet, and other parts of the body. Keep an eye on them because, in mpox, rashes become pustules (pimples filled with pus). If pustules appear, seek medical attention right away.

The chances are slim, but it pays to be cautious. After all, prevention is better than cure.