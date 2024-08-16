The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a rapidly-spreading mpox outbreak, driven by a new dominant "clade" in Africa , a global public health emergency.

This decision comes as a new strain of the virus, known as "Clade 1b" which has emerged as the dominant strain in the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo, has infected approximately 15,000 people and caused over 540 deaths since January 2024.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern over the virus's detection in neighbouring countries and the potential for further spread.

Vaccines originally developed for smallpox, including Imvanex/Imvamune and ACAM2000, are now being used to combat monkeypox, especially following the global surge in cases since May 2022. Image Credit: AFP

The WHO is urging international cooperation to tackle the health threat.

Image Credit: WHO | CDC | Gulf News

How many confirmed mpox cases and deaths?

Since the start of the year, over 15,000 cases and 548 deaths have been reported, affecting all provinces of the DR Congro.

Outside Africa, are there confirmed mpox cases?

Health authorities in Sweden have confirmed the first case of the more dangerous clade of mpox strain this August, marking the first detection of this variant outside Africa.

The patient recently traveled to a region in Africa experiencing a significant mpox outbreak.

Olivia Wigzell, the acting head of Sweden’s public health agency, told the BBC that the infected individual had sought care in the Stockholm area, but assured that receiving treatment in Sweden does not pose a risk to the broader population.

“The person contracted the infection during a stay in an African region with a significant Mpox Clade 1 outbreak,” Wigzell said during a news conference.

What is mpox?

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, spreads through close contact, including sexual contact, skin-to-skin contact, and even talking or breathing in close proximity.

Where was the initial outbreak reported?

The initial outbreak was reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where more than 540 people had died; the disease has since spread to Central and East Africa.

It is most common in the tropical rainforests of West and Central Africa, where thousands of infections occur each year.

What are the symptoms?

Mpox can cause significant illness and usually manifests with the following symptoms:

Flu-like symptoms

Skin lesions

Fever

Rash

In severe cases, it can cause death.

What is the mortality rate?

Most people who contract mpox survive, but it can be fatal – with a mortality rate of four in 100 cases, according to the WHO.

Monkeypox vs mpox: What’s the difference? • There is no difference between monkeypox and mpox.



• The term "mpox" is a newer name for the disease that was previously called "monkeypox."



• The name was changed to avoid confusion and stigma associated with the original name.

What are the key concerns with mpox infections?

Highly contagious and deadly strain: The new mpox variant is more transmissible and causes higher mortality rates.

High fatality rate: The circulating mpox strain in the DRC, clade 1b, is more lethal than the previously dominant clade 2b.

Limited resources: The country faces challenges in combating the outbreak due to limited healthcare infrastructure and resources.

Complex environment: Ongoing conflicts and displacement within the country hinder health response efforts.

Vaccination efforts: While the US has pledged to donate 50,000 vaccine doses, the overall vaccination rate remains low.

The DR Congo government's response includes heightened surveillance, public awareness campaigns, and contact tracing. However, the situation remains critical, necessitating urgent international support to contain the outbreak.

How high is the risk of contagion?

While the WHO declare a global health emergency for the mpox outbreak centered in the DR Congo, the risk to the general population remains low.

However, the WHO warns of potential imported cases in Europe. It also urged against stigmatising travellers.

How deadly is the latest mpox strain?

The mpox strain of 2024 is considered to be deadlier which made WHO pull the trigger fairly early in the breakout stage.

Who is at risk?

The risk of needing treatment in hospital is higher for:

Older people

Young children

People with a condition or who are taking a medicine that affects their immune system

Are there vaccines available for the mpox virus?

Yes.

There are vaccines available to protect against mpox.

Vaccines originally developed for smallpox, including Imvanex/Imvamune and ACAM2000, are now being used to combat monkeypox, especially following the global surge in cases since May 2022.

The vaccines have a favourable safety profile, with most side effects being mild.

What to do if you suspect you contracted mpox?