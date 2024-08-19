Dubai: Since its inauguration in May 2019, the Sheikh Jaber Bridge, the fourth-longest sea bridge in the world, has become a prominent symbol of connectivity between the north and south of Kuwait.

However, it has also tragically emerged as a site of distress due to a significant number of suicide attempts. According to Al Seyassah newspaper, the bridge has witnessed ten suicide attempts since its opening.

The most recent incident involved an individual who jumped off the bridge but was rescued by the fire department, marking the tenth attempt.

Of these attempts, seven were unsuccessful, which provides a small measure of hope in a troubling trend. The peak of these incidents occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Notable cases include a thwarted attempt by a girl on July 30, 2021, and a tragic incident in October 2021, when a young woman died after jumping from the bridge.

In December 2021, two individuals attempted suicide on the same day — one was rescued, while the other was prevented from jumping.

The trend continued into 2022, with several significant incidents, including a case on April 26, when an Egyptian and an Indian resident both attempted suicide.

The Indian man was saved by a passing citizen, while the Egyptian suffered severe injuries after falling onto rocks. Additionally, in September 2022, an Australian woman died after throwing herself off the bridge; her body was later recovered by marine rescue teams.

The troubling trend persisted into 2023, with significant incidents on July 17 and August 22, where authorities successfully rescued two women who had attempted suicide.