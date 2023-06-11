Dubai: Kuwait has taken significant strides in environmental conservation by launching what is reported to be the world’s largest re-vegetation project, encompassing 42 square kilometres of land in the northern and southern regions of the country.
The project is a part of the Kuwaiti Environment Rehabilitation Programme and has been financed through funds obtained from the United Nations after the Iraqi invasion.
The Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) will be a key player in the execution of this monumental initiative, which includes four major contracts aimed at regreening the land. The primary objective is to restore the vegetation cover within the KOC areas by planting nearly 10 million desert trees, shrubs, and fungal herbs across 42 square kilometres. These plantings will include 12 varieties that are well-suited to Kuwait’s natural environment.
The project, which was announced in January 2023, is among the largest environmental restoration endeavours globally, particularly in the greening of fungal plants. It is divided into four main packages, and KOC has appointed Worley, a leading global engineering company, as a consultant for the project. Preliminary meetings were held on February 6 and May 29, 2023, and KOC has set June 18 as the final date for receiving financial offers for the project.
An essential aspect of this endeavour is the targeted treatment of areas with contaminated soil. These areas will undergo either biological or heat treatment to purify the soil before it is replanted with local plant species that are compatible with Kuwait’s prevailing environment and climate.
The ambitious project not only aims to restore the natural vegetation but also plays a vital role in combating desertification and contributing to global efforts in environmental preservation.