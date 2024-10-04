Dubai: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has inaugurated a new school within the country’s correctional facilities, as part of its efforts to rehabilitate inmates through education.

The “Support Them” initiative, launched on Tuesday, provides male and female prisoners with opportunities to continue their studies at both the secondary and intermediate levels.

In collaboration with key partners such as the National Human Rights Commission, the Human Development Association, and the Ministry of Education, the program is aimed at improving the educational infrastructure within correctional facilities, allowing inmates to pursue formal education while serving their sentences.

Brigadier Fahd Al Obaid, Assistant Undersecretary for Correctional Institutions and Enforcement of Sentences, emphasised that providing inmates with educational opportunities equips them with the skills needed to reintegrate into society and reduce recidivism rates.