Dubai: Kuwait’s Ambassador to India Mishal Al Shamali has said that more than 25,000 Indian doctors and nurses are currently working in Kuwait and that there are more than one million Indians residing in the country, while thousands of Kuwaitis frequently travel to India.

Al Shamali highlighted the deep-rooted and historic relationship between Kuwait and India, which dates back to ancient times when Arabs utilised trade routes to the Indian subcontinent.

Al Shamali emphasised the commitment of both countries to further strengthening their bilateral relations and strategic partnership.

He revealed plans for the seventh round of political consultations to be held next year in New Delhi and highlighted upcoming high-level bilateral visits.

The health sector stands out as a significant area of cooperation between Kuwait and India. Al Shamali praised the substantial contributions of Indian medical professionals, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, about 1,000 Indian doctors, 500 dentists, and 24,000 nurses are working in Kuwait, with their expertise greatly valued in both the public and private healthcare sectors.

Exchange of expertise

Efforts are ongoing to enhance collaboration in public health, including the exchange of expertise and the implementation of health cooperation agreements.

Educational and cultural exchanges also play a vital role in reinforcing the bilateral relationship. The two countries have signed several agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in education, including a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Education and Higher Education (2017) and another on Vocational Education and Training (2019).

Additionally, 26 schools in Kuwait follow the Indian Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum, catering to over 60,000 students, many of whom are Indian.

Trade and investment ties between Kuwait and India have also seen significant growth. Bilateral trade reached approximately $13 billion in fiscal year 2023/2024, with Kuwait being a major oil supplier to India.