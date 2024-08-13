Dubi: Kuwait is deporting between 7,000 and 8,000 expatriates each month as part of ongoing efforts to address residency violations and enforce stricter immigration controls.

According to Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior, these deportations are part of Kuwait’s ongoing campaigns aimed at eliminating residency violations.

He said that these measures will continue until the targets set by the Ministry of Interior are met. In addition to the deportations, Sheikh Al Yousef revealed that the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality has recently revoked citizenship of 850 individuals based on thorough investigations and evidence. The individuals affected have not contested these decisions.

The Ministry of Interior is also focusing on enforcing visit visa regulations more rigorously. Sheikh Al Yousef emphasized that anyone caught violating visa conditions will face penalties, alongside their sponsors, as part of the government's commitment to uphold visa laws.