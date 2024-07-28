Dubai: Kuwait is now allowing expatriates without university degrees to sponsor their families provided they earn at least KD800 (Dh9,600) per month according to their work permit.

The decision, under Article 29 of Ministerial Resolution No. 957/2019, was issued by Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Al Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior of Kuwait.

The revised policy specifically facilitates the sponsorship of wives and children for expatriates already residing or born in Kuwait, as well as for children born abroad who are under five years old.

Moreover, the Director General of the Residency Affairs General Department at the Interior Ministry has the authority to waive the salary requirement under certain conditions.

This change, effective immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette, aims to simplify the residency process for expatriate families in Kuwait.