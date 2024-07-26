Dubai: Kuwait has experienced its lowest marriage rate in the past five years in 2023, alongside a notable increase in divorce rates across the country, according to the latest data from the Central Statistical Administration.

The marriage rate for 2023 was reported at 21.4 percent, with a total of 11,166 marriages recorded throughout the year. Of these, the majority, 9,280 marriages (83.1 per cent), were between Kuwaiti men and women.

Marriages involving Kuwaiti men and non-Kuwaiti women accounted for 1,365 cases (12.2 per cent), while marriages of Kuwaiti women to non-Kuwaitis comprised 521 cases (4.7 per cent).

The data also highlighted the practice of polygamy among Kuwaitis, showing that 538 men married a second wife, 51 took a third wife, and three men married a fourth wife in 2023.

Divorce figures have also seen an upward trend, with approximately 5,932 divorces reported, marking an increase from previous years.