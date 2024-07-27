Dubai: Kuwait has announced that a new law will require women's fingerprints as a form of consent before finalising marriage contracts.

The new measure, approved by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and awaiting implementation by the Ministry of Justice, aims to strengthen women's rights and ensure their active consent in marriage proceedings.

According to Dr. Maryam Al Azmi, Acting Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Kuwait, the move is in response to global advocacy by organizations focused on women’s affairs.

Alongside this legal change, the Supreme Council for Family Affairs is enhancing the representation of women in leadership roles through a new gender balance guide. Additionally, a family protection guide is being developed to provide comprehensive access to support services for victims of violence.

The council is also working on improving Kuwait’s international rankings on women’s issues through collaborations with various organizations, including the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA). Efforts include updating family strategies and developing specific plans for women’s safety and security.

To further support these initiatives, Kuwait has established hotlines for reporting domestic violence and seeking family consultations. The council is also working on setting up additional protection centers for abused women.