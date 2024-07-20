Dubai: Four expatriates lost their lives in a devastating fire that erupted in an apartment building in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh, Kuwait, on Friday evening.

The victims have been identified as Mathew Mulackal (40), his wife Lini Abraham (38), and their children Irin (14) and Issac (9), all members of a family from Neerattupuram in Alappuzha district, Kerala.

The family had reportedly just returned to Kuwait from a visit to Kerala earlier in the day. The fire is reported to have started around 9 p.m. while the family was asleep in their flat.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a power failure in the air conditioning unit may have caused the blaze. It is also believed that the family succumbed to inhalation of toxic fumes.