Dubai: A Kuwaiti man has been given a one-month suspended sentence and a 100 dinar (about Dh21,000) bail after he was convicted of terrifying his children by wrapping them in white sheets, making them believe they were dead, local media revealed.
The incident came to light after the children’s mother reported the father’s shocking parenting method to the authorities.
According to court documents, the father used the white sheets in a misguided attempt to discipline his children by making them think they had died, causing them significant psychological trauma.
The Kuwaiti Court of Misdemeanour, while issuing the one-month suspended sentence, highlighted the severity of the father’s actions but took into account his remorse and the steps he has since taken to seek professional help for his parenting methods.
The ruling has ignited a broader discussion in Kuwait about child discipline and mental health awareness, prompting calls for stricter laws and stronger support systems to shield children from psychological harm.
This case serves as a stark reminder of the critical need to protect children’s mental well-being and underscores the pivotal role of legal and social frameworks in safeguarding vulnerable individuals.
Instead of being incarcerated or fined outright, the individual is placed on probation or given a conditional release.
If they fulfill the conditions of the suspended sentence, such as maintaining good behaviour or attending counselling, they may avoid serving the sentence.
However, if they fail to comply with the conditions, the original sentence may be enforced. Essentially, it's a way for the court to give a chance for rehabilitation or behaviour modification without immediate incarceration.