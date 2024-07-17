What's suspended sentence?

A suspended sentence refers to a sentence given by a court that does not immediately require the convicted person to serve time in prison or pay a fine, provided they meet certain conditions.

Instead of being incarcerated or fined outright, the individual is placed on probation or given a conditional release.

If they fulfill the conditions of the suspended sentence, such as maintaining good behaviour or attending counselling, they may avoid serving the sentence.

However, if they fail to comply with the conditions, the original sentence may be enforced. Essentially, it's a way for the court to give a chance for rehabilitation or behaviour modification without immediate incarceration.