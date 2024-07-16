Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has abolished the requirement for expatriates to hold a university degree when applying for family visas.

The decision, announced on Monday, now permits expatriates to bring their spouses and children under the age of 14 into the country without needing to provide higher educational qualifications.

The change comes following a directive issued last January by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Defense, Sheikh Fahad Al Yousuf Al Sabah.

The directive instructed residency affairs departments across various governorates to adapt to new controls and conditions for processing family visa applications.

This adjustment follows the issuance of Ministerial Resolution No. 56/2024, which set new conditions for family visa issuance.