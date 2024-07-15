Dubai: In a final ruling, the Court of Cassation in Kuwait has upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal to sentence an Egyptian Islamic education teacher to 10 years in prison with hard labor, followed by deportation. The teacher was convicted of raping a child in the Khaitan area.
Initially, the Criminal Court had handed down a death sentence for the crime, but this was later reduced by the Court of Appeal to a decade of imprisonment.
The case has attracted considerable attention due to the severity of the charges and the teacher’s history of legal issues, including multiple allegations of child rape.
In previous cases, the teacher had faced a range of sentences from death to various terms of imprisonment, alongside some acquittals.
This latest ruling concludes a series of legal proceedings against the teacher, giving him a severe yet less than capital punishment for his crimes.