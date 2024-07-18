Dubai: The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) reports a net profit of approximately USD 953.6 million (Dh3.5 billion) for the first half of 2024, representing a 6.2 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
Hamad Al Bahar, chairman of the board of directors, announced a distribution of 10 per cent in dividends. Despite regional and international geopolitical tensions, Al Bahar emphasised NBK's commitment to strategic diversification of its products and services across different geographic regions.
This achievement aligns with the country’s vision, Kuwait Vision 2035, which aims to transform Kuwait into a financial and trade hub regionally and internationally and becoming more attractive to investors.
This strategy, he noted, was bolstered by a strong public budget, robust capital, investments, liquid assets, and effective management, reported by the Kuwait News Agency.