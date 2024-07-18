Dubai: The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) reports a net profit of approximately USD 953.6 million (Dh3.5 billion) for the first half of 2024, representing a 6.2 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Hamad Al Bahar, chairman of the board of directors, announced a distribution of 10 per cent in dividends. Despite regional and international geopolitical tensions, Al Bahar emphasised NBK's commitment to strategic diversification of its products and services across different geographic regions.