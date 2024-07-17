Dubai: Faisal Al Ibrahim, Saudi minister of economy and planning said the country is advancing in global climate goals, with over 80 initiatives and investments exceeding $180 billion (Dh661 billion) aimed at developing the country's green economy, speaking at the 2024 High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development in New York, according to Saudi Gazette.
Al Ibrahim underscored Saudi Arabia's commitment to local sustainability, integrating all sectors of the economy and focusing on societal advancement, which align with Vision 2030 objectives.
The main aim of the Vision 2030 is to encourage all sectors in the country to contribute to its gross domestic product (GDP) and raise massive streams of revenues away from its oil sector.
Al Ibrahim highlighted the importance of establishing prioritisation systems to enable countries to implement effective policies and optimal solutions, maximising impact within accelerated timelines, he said at the forum.