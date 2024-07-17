Dubai: Saudi Arabia ranks second among the G20 countries in a United Nation (UN) ICT development index for the second consecutive year.

The (information and communication technology) ICT development index, by the UN’s International Telecommunication Union, aims to track the digital development and progress of 170 countries in information and communication technology services through sub-indicators divided into two aspects: inclusive and effective communication.

It provides transparent data and methodology co-developed by member states and expert teams in the field.

It also measures the strength of digital infrastructure.

This ranking reflects the robustness of the country’s digital infrastructure and digital economy as well as enhancing its attractiveness for investments.