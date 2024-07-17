Dubai: Saudi Arabia and the United States’ space agency, Nasa, enter a strategic cooperation agreement on civilian space exploration and research, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The agreement aims to enhance collaboration in space exploration, scientific research, and commercial activities. It seeks to establish a comprehensive legal framework to facilitate cooperation across various fields such as space and earth sciences, aviation, space missions, and education.

This agreement marks a milestone in Saudi Arabia's efforts to develop a robust space sector. The country is committed to advancing innovation and securing its position as a global partner in space exploration and scientific discovery, according to Abdullah Al Sawaha, chairman of the Saudi Space Agency.

Under the agreement, joint programmes will encompass aviation operations, balloon campaigns, scientific data exchange, and participation in workshops and joint meetings.

This agreement aligns with the country’s vision of diversifying revenue streams away from oil.