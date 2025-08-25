GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

UAE petrol prices to rise in September? Here's what to expect

After dipping in August, will fuel prices rise next? Knowing helps UAE residents budget

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
A fuel station in Dubai.
A fuel station in Dubai.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE motorists are waiting on the Fuel Price Committee’s announcement of September’s petrol and diesel rates, expected in the coming days.

These monthly updates, issued on the last day of each month, set the fuel prices at stations across the Emirates. Aligning local pump prices with global oil trends helps residents plan their fuel budgets more accurately. (Check out latest prices here.)

  • Super 98: Dh2.69 per litre in August, down from Dh2.70 in July

  • Special 95: Dh2.57 per litre, slightly lower than July’s Dh2.58

  • E-Plus: Dh2.50 per litre, compared to Dh2.51 in July

  • Diesel: Dh2.78 per litre, up from Dh2.63 last month

Global oil trends, impact on UAE fuel

Oil prices edged higher at the start of this week, building on gains from last week after the US Federal Reserve indicated a potential interest rate cut as early as September.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, reached its highest level in almost three weeks, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) briefly crossed $64 per barrel. Rate cuts are generally seen as supportive for the US economy, which could increase fuel demand and keep oil prices elevated.

However, there is a trade-off. Signs of a slowing economy that could prompt rate cuts also raise concerns about long-term demand. Edward Bell, head of research at Emirates NBD, noted: “There’s anxiety about growth and performance in the economy that’s not necessarily a long-term bullish signal for oil demand.”

Factors influencing oil prices:

  • US-India trade tensions: The US has threatened to double tariffs on Indian imports to 50% over Russia oil purchases, yet India continues buying Russian crude.

  • OPEC+ supply: The producers’ group has restored much of the production previously cut, raising oversupply concerns. Brent futures are roughly 9% lower than at the start of 2025.

  • Market dynamics: Brent is trading at a discount to Dubai crude, suggesting a build-up of supply in Western markets, even as Middle East demand remains steadier.

What this means for UAE drivers

  • Global oil prices have slightly dipped, giving temporary relief at the pumps.

  • Brent stabilising near three-week highs and Fed support for the US economy could nudge prices up in September.

  • Oversupply worries from OPEC+ and weak global growth may limit sharp price increases.

Verdict: UAE fuel prices may rise modestly next month, though a steep jump is unlikely unless demand surges or geopolitical tensions escalate. For now, drivers can enjoy the current dip at the pumps, but small increases could be on the horizon.

- with inputs from Agencies

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Fuel prices

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The previous year smartphone models have been doing extremely well in recent weeks - and there have been some price drops too.

UAE demand for smartphones is back - for 2024 models

3m read
Is it worth spending your hard-earned money on silver as opposed to gold?

Will silver prices rise in UAE? What to expect in 2025

3m read
Shoppers at gold souq in Deira.

UAE: Why gold isn’t always cheaper during Eid or Diwali

2m read
A petrol station in the Philippines. Photo taken August 3, 2025.

Diesel pricier than gas now in the Philippines

3m read