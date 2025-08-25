UAE petrol prices to rise in September? Here's what to expect

OPEC+ supply: The producers’ group has restored much of the production previously cut, raising oversupply concerns. Brent futures are roughly 9% lower than at the start of 2025.

However, there is a trade-off. Signs of a slowing economy that could prompt rate cuts also raise concerns about long-term demand. Edward Bell, head of research at Emirates NBD, noted: “There’s anxiety about growth and performance in the economy that’s not necessarily a long-term bullish signal for oil demand.”

Brent crude, the international benchmark, reached its highest level in almost three weeks, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) briefly crossed $64 per barrel. Rate cuts are generally seen as supportive for the US economy, which could increase fuel demand and keep oil prices elevated.

Oil prices edged higher at the start of this week, building on gains from last week after the US Federal Reserve indicated a potential interest rate cut as early as September.

These monthly updates, issued on the last day of each month, set the fuel prices at stations across the Emirates. Aligning local pump prices with global oil trends helps residents plan their fuel budgets more accurately. (Check out latest prices here .)

Verdict: UAE fuel prices may rise modestly next month, though a steep jump is unlikely unless demand surges or geopolitical tensions escalate. For now, drivers can enjoy the current dip at the pumps, but small increases could be on the horizon.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.