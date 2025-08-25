UAE petrol prices to rise in September? Here's what to expect

After dipping in August, will fuel prices rise next? Knowing helps UAE residents budget
Dubai: UAE motorists are waiting on the Fuel Price Committee’s announcement of September’s petrol and diesel rates, expected in the coming days.
These monthly updates, issued on the last day of each month, set the fuel prices at stations across the Emirates. Aligning local pump prices with global oil trends helps residents plan their fuel budgets more accurately. (Check out latest prices here.)
Super 98: Dh2.69 per litre in August, down from Dh2.70 in July
Special 95: Dh2.57 per litre, slightly lower than July’s Dh2.58
E-Plus: Dh2.50 per litre, compared to Dh2.51 in July
Diesel: Dh2.78 per litre, up from Dh2.63 last month
Oil prices edged higher at the start of this week, building on gains from last week after the US Federal Reserve indicated a potential interest rate cut as early as September.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, reached its highest level in almost three weeks, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) briefly crossed $64 per barrel. Rate cuts are generally seen as supportive for the US economy, which could increase fuel demand and keep oil prices elevated.
However, there is a trade-off. Signs of a slowing economy that could prompt rate cuts also raise concerns about long-term demand. Edward Bell, head of research at Emirates NBD, noted: “There’s anxiety about growth and performance in the economy that’s not necessarily a long-term bullish signal for oil demand.”
Factors influencing oil prices:
US-India trade tensions: The US has threatened to double tariffs on Indian imports to 50% over Russia oil purchases, yet India continues buying Russian crude.
OPEC+ supply: The producers’ group has restored much of the production previously cut, raising oversupply concerns. Brent futures are roughly 9% lower than at the start of 2025.
Market dynamics: Brent is trading at a discount to Dubai crude, suggesting a build-up of supply in Western markets, even as Middle East demand remains steadier.
Global oil prices have slightly dipped, giving temporary relief at the pumps.
Brent stabilising near three-week highs and Fed support for the US economy could nudge prices up in September.
Oversupply worries from OPEC+ and weak global growth may limit sharp price increases.
Verdict: UAE fuel prices may rise modestly next month, though a steep jump is unlikely unless demand surges or geopolitical tensions escalate. For now, drivers can enjoy the current dip at the pumps, but small increases could be on the horizon.
- with inputs from Agencies
