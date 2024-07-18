Dubai: Qatar Airways plans to introduce its latest business class innovation, the 'Qsuite Next Gen', at the upcoming Farnborough International Airshow 2024 (FIA) taking place from July 22 to 26.

The FIA connects the world of aerospace, hosting events in the aviation industry.

The announcement will take place at the Qatar Airways Discover Lounge, inviting visitors to experience the future of business travel with Qatar Airways.

At the international air show, Qatar Airways will showcase the Qsuite Next Gen as the centrepiece of its display, joining aviation leaders to present cutting-edge innovations and foster industry collaboration.

Qatar Airways’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be on display, renowned for product and service, as well as Qatar Executive’s Gulfstream G700.