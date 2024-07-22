Dubai: The Misdemeanor Court of Cassation in Kuwait has upheld the decision of a lower court, sentencing Kuwaiti fashionista Fatima Al Momen to three years in prison with hard labour.

The verdict also includes suspension of her driving licence for one year, following her involvement in a tragic traffic accident that led to the death of two individuals.

The accident occurred on August 24, 2023, at 3:17am at the intersection of Soor Street and King Fahad Bin Abdul Aziz Road.

According to the Public Prosecution’s charges, Al Momen was found guilty of several offences leading to the accident, including jumping a red light, speeding beyond the legal limit and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Additionally, the charges included causing an accident that damaged both private and public property, manslaughter, wrongful injury, driving without valid insurance and driving recklessly without a licence at the time of the crash.