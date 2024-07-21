Dubai: A Kuwaiti court has ordered the Kuwait Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) to pay 4,500 dinars (approximately $15,000) in compensation to a citizen whose car was damaged due to an uncovered rainwater drainage hole on a local road.

According to court reports, the incident occurred when the citizen was driving and encountered a drainage manhole that lacked a cover, resulting in significant damage to her vehicle.

The civil court’s decision came after the citizen pursued legal action, citing PART’s failure to properly address the dangerous condition of the road.

Kuwaiti lawyer Walid Masoud, who represented the plaintiff, emphasised the right of affected individuals to seek compensation for vehicle damage caused by poorly maintained roads and streets.

The Roads Authority has yet to respond to the ruling, leaving open the possibility of either paying the compensation or appealing the decision in the Court of Appeal.